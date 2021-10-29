Case Study: How Aditya Birla Health Insurance created brand salience in health sector on World Heart Day

On World Heart Day, Aditya Birla Health Insurance focussed on creating brand awareness around health and fitness, along with building brand salience in the health insurance category through a mix of social media outreach and content marketing.

This case study explores how Aditya Birla Health insurance initiated its World Heart Day awareness campaign, garnering 1.9Mn+ impressions across digital and social media platforms

Category Introduction

The market size of the Indian health insurance sector was about 370 billion Indian rupees in the financial year 2018. This was projected to cross over two trillion rupees by the financial year 2030. This growth was projected taking into account the rising income levels, increasing awareness in urban areas, and growing lifestyle-related health demands.

Brand Introduction

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited (ABHICL), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL), is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and MMI Holdings of South Africa. ABHICL was incorporated in 2015 wherein Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) and Momentum Metropolitan Strategic Investments (Pty) Limited (Formerly known as MMI Strategic Investments (Pty) Ltd.) hold 51% and 49% shares respectively. ABHICL commenced its operations in October 2016 and is engaged in the business of health insurance. The company’s current product portfolio includes unique offerings including chronic care and incentivized wellness. As of Q1 FY22 end, ABHICL recorded a gross written premium (GWP) of Rs.368 Crore and covered more than 14.4 Mn lives. ABHICL has a nationwide distribution presence in over 2800+ cities through branches and partner offices, 9 bancassurance partners, and over 49,300+ direct selling agents.

ABHICL has scaled and diversified digitally enabled distribution through 70%+ agency growth with 175 branch locations, bancassurance available through 16,000+ branches, and 38+ digital partners covering 4 Mn.+ lives through 50+ contextual byte-sized products. ABHICL’s 50% of customers have begun their affirmative health journey. This is a testament to ABHICL’s philosophy of moving from ‘Buy & Forget’ to ‘Buy & Engage’ with a focus on ‘Health First’ in health insurance to promote healthy living.

Objective

The primary objective of the brand on social media is to propagate the message of good health and wellness by talking about its benefits, giving out helpful tips, and creating interesting content in that zone. The primary objective of the campaign was to spread the message of a healthy heart and healthy living, harping on the relevance of ‘Laughter is the best medicine’ even for healthy hearts to lead fulfilling and holistic lives.

Overall, the brand also looks at creating brand awareness around health and fitness, along with building brand salience in the health insurance category, by creating content that is interesting, relevant, and engaging through social media presence.

Summary

Laughter has been shown in several medical papers and resources to protect the heart from a variety of illnesses. Aditya Birla Health Insurance banked on this insight to spread awareness on how something simple as laughter can keep your heart healthy. The campaign roped in stand-up comedians and a laughter yoga guru to reach out to audiences between the age group of 30 – 50-year-olds.

Problem Statement/Objective

While heart health is serious and laughter is intended to be casual being on the opposite end of the spectrum, because of the aforementioned understanding, laughing becomes serious and vital. So, the objective was – why don’t we talk about laughter more if it’s such a simple and effective way to improve our heart health? On the occasion of World Heart Day, the #LaughForAHealthyHeart campaign was launched to raise awareness about the importance of laughing therapy in preserving heart health.

Brief

On the occasion of World Heart Day on September 29th, the brand wanted to raise awareness about heart health through a variety of initiatives and activities which would talk about the issue of heart health and ways of keeping it healthy.

Creative Idea

Leveraging the insight of laughter as the best therapy for heart health, Aditya Birla Health Insurance released its awareness campaign, #LaughForAHealthyHeart leveraging ‘Comedy’ as the antidote to stress. To do this, the brand involved content themes around Heart, Health, Happiness, and Insurance in its marketing messaging while banking on laughter for healthy living for the campaign.

Challenges

The subject of ‘heart health’ drives extremely serious and technical conversations across platforms. The brand took the approach of simplifying the subject by making ‘humor’ the focus of such conversations. It was a calculated risk leveraged by the health-first brand because the creative idea and the key communication were simple, relevant, and powerful.

Execution

To initiate the awareness campaign, Aditya Birla Health Insurance launched pre-buzz posts with the hashtag #LaughForAHealthyHeart sharing the core message of the campaign for a healthy heart.

The brand roped in popular comedians such as Gaurav Kapoor, Anirban Dasgupta, and Ramya Rampriya to spread the message. The comedians created engaging and witty content explaining why laughing is good for a healthy heart through 1-2 minute videos.

The Aditya Birla Life Insurance awareness campaign was executed across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

This was capped with a social media contest campaign where the brand urged the users to share a photo or video of them laughing wholeheartedly. This garnered 500+ organic entries. The social media posts were in tandem with the campaign communication of the benefits of laughing to keep the heart-healthy.

Additionally, the brand collaborated with the ‘Guru of Giggling’, Dr. Madan Kataria, the founder of ‘Laughter Yoga’, who conducted a live laughter yoga session explaining the benefits of laughter for heart health, hosted live on Facebook as well as through the brand’s Activ Living community.

Further, 15+ laughter Yoga sessions were conducted across bank partners for the brand to communicate the campaign message.

Overall, the Aditya Birla Life Insurance awareness campaign attempted to spread the message of laughing wholeheartedly for a healthy heart on World Heart day and managed to reach over 1.7 Mn viewers across social media channels.

Results

Quantitative

Reach: 1.7 Mn

1.7 Mn Impressions: 1.9 Mn

1.9 Mn Clicks: 44K

Qualitative

Apart from the significant reach and engagement received on social and digital, the brand’s followers, employees, and channel partners, wholeheartedly contributed towards driving meaningful conversations around the subject of #LaughForAHealthyHeart.

CMO Quote

Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital, said, “The core and origin of this campaign was the medical fact that laughter can actually help the heart and person live a longer and richer life. Our message to people is to live life to the fullest, by taking every opportunity to laugh, despite the challenging times we live in.”

“The #LaughForAHealthyHeart campaign provokes and motivates people to think about their heart’s health, without making any major lifestyle changes but just including laughter therapy in their daily routine. The beauty of this campaign is that we just need to take a small step i.e. laugh, to keep our hearts healthy. As a brand, we remain committed to provoking people to self-realize simple ways and means to live the life they desire; the healthy way”, he adds.

