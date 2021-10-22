Dailyhunt launches Podcasts on the app, for better content accessibility

To bring Podcasts on the app, Dailyhunt has also partnered with Hubhopper Studio for diverse and wide-ranging audio content for the users.

Dailyhunt recently introduced a section on ‘podcasts’ on the app to give access to its users to high-quality content in their preferred languages. By introducing audio content in multiple Indic languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, and English, Dailyhunt aims to evangelize podcasts in Indian languages. As a first step, the app has also partnered with Hubhopper Studio – a podcast platform, to bring diverse and wide-ranging audio content to its users.

The popularity of podcasts as a medium of content has been on the rise. As per KPMG’s Media and Entertainment Report 2020, India recorded a 29.3 % increase in podcast consumption in the first year of the pandemic. According to a PwC report, India is the third-largest consumer of podcasts as of 2020 (after the US and China), with 57.6 million monthly listeners. As content preferences among Indians shift, Dailyhunt hopes to meet the varying demands of the population, in providing content that is relevant, of quality, and in the language local to the users.

Dailyhunt also plans to onboard more podcast creators to broaden its content base and bring to its users a variety of topics to select from.

“The world of content is constantly changing and growing and we at Dailyhunt aim to change and grow with it. We have shared a deep engagement with Bharat’s consumers and their content habits for over a decade now, and they remain our biggest motivation. We launched podcasts on the app to match their growing appetite for storytelling and long-form content in the audio format, but more importantly to make knowledge more accessible and engaging”, said Prashant Chacko, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech.

We believe in the tremendous potential of podcasts as creators and brands now have the opportunity to meaningfully connect with their audiences. At Dailyhunt, we are committed to innovating its product to serve the content needs of a Bharat audience across languages, regions and interests”, he adds.

