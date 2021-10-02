Flipkart Seller Hub’s ‘Big Billion Days’ campaign celebrates the contribution of the seller community

As the country starts prepping up for the upcoming festive season, Flipkart too is leaving no stone unturned in making ‘Big Billion Days’ a bigger hit putting the spotlight on the seller hub and it’s contribution in making it a grand success.

“Jab baat ho jashn manane ki, poore Hindustan ko ek jut karta hai Flipkart,” claims Flipkart’s Seller Hub in its latest campaign titled ‘Karlo Jashan Ki Tayyari’ as it commemorates the efforts of the seller community for being equal contributors in driving growth and elevating buyers’ online shopping experience seamlessly during Big Billion Days.

Conceptualized by ARTe Mediatech, the one-minute long film highlights the preparations by Flipkart’s seller community and emphasizes that although Big Billion Days is for the consumers, it is as much as of the sellers who look forward to expanding their business nationwide. The campaign shows how Flipkart is the seller’s companion by enabling them in fulfilling their goals through technology support and customer outreach options.

Acing it up as the narrator, Piyush Mishra, in his baritone voice sets the tone right on a warm festive introductory note and cruises through the excitement amidst the sellers who are receiving orders from different parts of the country. Someone’s ordering ‘odhani’ from Rajasthan while sitting in Kolkata while the camera also pans across a shop in Delhi selling beauty products followed by a shop in Kolkata selling sweets, to a shop owner in Gujarat selling Home Decor, to a shop in Hyderabad selling clothes – all to be sold on Flipkart.

Commenting on the campaign, Jagjeet Harode, Business Unit Head – at Flipkart Marketplace, said, “The festive season is a crucial time of the year when consumer spending is much higher and Flipkart’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ event is an opportunity for our sellers to reach millions of customers across India. This year again millions of sellers, artisans, and brands prepare their shops and businesses for this massive digital sales festival of our country on Flipkart’s platform. Each year we set a new sales record with our sellers’ enthusiastic efforts, thereby fulfilling millions of wishes. We have captured this euphoria in our new campaign #KarloJashnKiTayyari. Enjoy watching.!”

Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of ARTe Mediatech said, “The Big Billion Days is India’s biggest festival for both the sellers and consumers of Flipkart. This film is an ode to acknowledge the efforts of sellers who work day and night during this season. We hope our sellers will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making them”.

Through the campaign, Flipkart continues to strengthen ecosystem partnerships and prioritize the interests of a large group of stakeholders, including customers, sellers, MSMEs, kiranas and offline retail stores.

