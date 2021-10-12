Gardenia appoints Madison BMB for Gatsby’s creative duties

Madison BMB will manage brand and products’ awareness, communication with the target group, and will reach out to the potential customers for Gatsby, a Gardenia brand.

Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP has entrusted Madison BMB, the creative arm of Madison World with the creative duties for the Gatsby brand, is responsible for defining the brand positioning for its entire range of products and creating a clear preference over the other brands in the men’s grooming space through compelling communication.

Speaking about having a new creative partner on board, Puneet Motiani, Designated Partner, Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP says, “India is a fast-evolving market when it comes to understanding the nuances of men’s grooming. Consumers are increasingly aware of the products available across segments like hair, face, and body.

While we’ve always been a trusted brand, we’ve noticed a host of new brands enter this space in recent times. We’re a global brand backed by deep knowledge of both, the category and the consumer. Hence, we needed an able creative partner like Madison BMB who can help us position our existing range of products to create a clear preference in the minds of the audience.”

Also read: TO THE NEW bags digital marketing mandate for Asahi India

Speaking about their appointment as creative partners for Gatsby, Raj Nair, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB says, “The audience that Gatsby wants to connect with are early adopters with a plethora of choices when it comes to men’s grooming. Gatsby has a range of products that allow the youth brigade to experiment and discover.

The task for us has been to develop a brand world that not only communicates the benefits of the range of products but also builds a relatable and endearing attitude that the audience can easily connect with, particularly in the digital space. It’s a task that’s as exciting as it is challenging, and we look forward to creating memorable and effective communication for Gatsby.”

Comments