Gayathiri Guliani joins Lionsgate South Asia as VP- Licensing and Content Partnerships

Gayathiri Guliani joins Lionsgate India with over 23 years of experience in planning, strategizing, content development, green lighting process of the local content films, she has in-depth knowledge and understanding of the licensing markets in India and globally. She has marketed and distributed content to over 70+ territories worldwide.

Lionsgate India has welcomed Gayathiri Guliani on board as Vice President, Licensing and Content Partnerships, Lionsgate South Asia. A media specialist with experience of over two decades in the creative and business side of the entertainment industry, Gayathiri will be closely working with Rohit Jain, Managing Director for Lionsgate-South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia.

She has worked with well-known entertainment brands like Star TV, Channel V, Viacom 18, Reliance Entertainment Group, and Sahara One Motion Pictures to name a few.

A trailblazer in opening new markets that changed and boosted the overall economics for the Indian film industry by foraying into markets like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. She is a regular representative in the most coveted world festivals like Cannes, Berlinale, AFM for over a decade. Prior to joining Lionsgate India, she was Director, International Business and Revenues with Sony Pictures, India. Gayathiri is a key opinion leader in various forums like FICCI and a recipient of the youngest achiever award for international distribution.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director for Lionsgate-South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia commented, “We at Lionsgate are thrilled to have Gayathiri as the newest member in the team. Her rich knowledge of the Media and Entertainment landscape in India & South Asia will help our rapid growth and pace immensely. We look forward to an exciting journey with her and wish her All the Best!.”

“It is a privilege to be a part of a company that holds a strong brand legacy that’s iconic. Excited about taking the vision ahead and building new partnerships. I’m looking forward to establishing path-breaking milestones with the help of the Lionsgate India team” says Gayathiri Giuliani, Vice President, Licensing and Content Partnerships, Lionsgate South Asia


