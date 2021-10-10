Gozoop Group wins Oman Cricket’s Integrated Marketing Mandate for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

The Gozoop Group will be responsible for Oman Cricket’s marquee campaigns, deploying an interdisciplinary approach that integrates digital PR, influencer management, media planning, and buying.

Gozoop Group has won the 360° Integrated Marketing Mandate for Oman Cricket – the official governing body of the sport of cricket in Oman. The country is co-hosting the Seventh Edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with UAE for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As part of the mandate, the Gozoop Group will be responsible for marquee campaigns, deploying an interdisciplinary approach that integrates Creative, Strategy, Social Media, Digital PR, Influencer Management, Media Planning, and Buying to leverage one of the biggest International Events hosted in the Country.

Commenting on the partnership with Gozoop, Pankaj Khimji, Chairman, Oman Cricket, said, “For Oman, this is a watershed opportunity and we want to make the most of it by showcasing our true potential to the world that has been unknown to many. We believe in building a global presence and promoting community engagement through the sport and the T20 World Cup has helped us come miles ahead from where we were just 2 months back.

We are thrilled to share this journey of introducing Oman to the world of cricket with Gozoop. The team at Gozoop has a proven pedigree in building global brands and doing iconic campaigns that delight audiences which I am sure will benefit Oman Cricket & enhance Oman’s image in the minds of the global audience.”

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop Group, said, “Oman has always had a special place in our hearts with its warm people, rich culture, and mesmerizing natural beauty. In recent times, it has also been winning our hearts on the cricketing field. The progress Oman has made on the world cricketing stage is nothing short of phenomenal. Mr. Pankaj Khimji’s vision for growing the sport in Oman has inspired us to put together a best-in-class team in Muscat, from our the Middle East and India Operations that will make everyone in Oman fall in love with this beautiful game.”

