Happydent extends its ‘Do Good’ narrative with ‘Make A Dent’ campaign

Leveraging the narrative of ‘’Dikha Battissi, Kar Baat Achhi Si’, Happydent’s recent campaign expands the idea of making meaningful dents in daily life that can contribute towards a bigger change, with its ‘Make a Dent’ contest.

Combining the thought of ‘Do Good’ and ‘Pay It Forward’ with real-time and on-ground changes, Happydent’s new campaign, Make A Dent, urges consumers to identify, highlight, and solve the many small issues that plague daily life.

The brand urges the viewers to pick up the baton and exercise their power to bring attention to any nagging problems in society with its ‘Make a Dent with Happydent’ campaign contest. The narrative of doing good commenced with the ‘Dikha Battissi, Kar Baat Achhi Si’ initiative conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup. Expanding it further, Happydent from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India released the ‘Make A Dent’ contest, encouraging people to don their thinking caps and create an ad film that can highlight a gnawing issue prevailing in society.

Users can bring about this meaningful dent or change, by creating a film around an issue close to their heart, of up to 60 seconds’ and uploading it on the website.

The ‘Make A Dent With Happydent’ initiative is slated to be evaluated by industry stalwarts like Prasoon Joshi from McCann Worldgroup and Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India.

Through the contest, Happydent manages to involve the consumer in the campaign journey, as opposed to creating a one-sided conversation. Further, enabling the consumers to create and share content around an issue, challenge, or stigma close to their heart, not only gives the brand access to quality UGC content but also helps them involve the consumers in a more real sense.

In a world, where everyone speaks about the spirit of paying it forward, Happydent manages to empower and encourage consumers to bring about a change in the real world.

