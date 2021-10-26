Hyundai sponsors Spotify India’s Discover Weekly playlist for the launch of i20 N Line

The Hyundai i20 N Line became the first sponsor of Discover Weekly, one of Spotify India’s most loved playlists.

Hyundai sponsored Spotify’s popular playlist Discover Weekly to drive awareness for the launch of the Hyundai i20 N Line. This is the first time that this Spotify flagship playlist is being sponsored in India. The launch of the Hyundai i20 N Line in India also marks the introduction of Hyundai’s globally popular N Line series in India, thus driving home an integral message with the Spotify integration.

“Hyundai is an innovative brand and our prime focus has always been to create unique curated content and engage new-age customers. We firmly believe that our association with Spotify for an industry-first activation of ‘Discover Weekly’ algorithmic playlist will place Hyundai brand at the center of music culture and will further strengthen our brand connect with smart and trendsetters music lovers”, said, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai India.

Discover Weekly is an algorithmically curated playlist that is personalized and delivered to Spotify listeners across the world every Monday. For a vast majority of these listeners – 36% of who are in the 25 to 34 age range – it’s something they look forward to as they begin their week and to discover new music specially tailored to their tastes and musical preferences. Because of its highly personalized experience, Discover Weekly users stream more than 2x as long as non-Discover Weekly users. These listeners tend to be smart, savvy, early adopters, and trend-setters who define culture and are eager to embrace the next big thing.

By placing a brand message at the center of music and popular culture, Hyundai attempted to exhibit how Hyundai i20 N Line is a fit for consumers’ life and lifestyle. Using a mobile overlay and Spotify India’s Audio Everywhere solution, Hyundai was able to tap into the “discovery” mindset of listeners with customized in-playlist messaging, thus driving action to know more about the car and to experience it.

As a part of the campaign, the customized in-playlist messaging consisted of audio spots that were curated to pique the users’ interest in what it would be like to drive the Hyundai i20 N Line and look at the world as their playground. With the sporty roaring exhaust note sound, engine revving, and the car powering through a road, the creatives exemplified that ‘It’s time to play,’ and made listeners feel the sporty fit that the Hyundai i20 N Line is.

“We’re excited that Hyundai is India’s first brand to sponsor Discover Weekly, a powerful personalization experience that Spotify uniquely offers our fans. This partnership uses the intimacy of audio, backed by our streaming intelligence, and supercharges discovery for Hyundai’s audience,” said, Arjun Ravi Kolady, Head of Sales, Spotify India.

