Infidigit bags SEO & ASO mandate for fintech startup Finnable

As per the mandate, Infidigit will be responsible for designing digital campaigns, handling app store optimization, curating SEO and ASO strategies for the fintech startup Finnable.

Infidigit announced that it has bagged the digital mandate for Bengaluru-based fintech startup Finnable. As part of the mandate, Infidigit is slated to handle the search engine and app store optimization for Finnable, thereby organically boosting the ranking of the startup’s website and mobile application.

Referring to the mandate, Infidigit founder and MD Kaushal Thakkar said, “Studies suggest that India’s fintech market is expected to grow into a Rs 6,207 trillion market by 2025. The decisive factors for this growth would be skilled workforce as well as technological enormity, with the latter being largely dependent on the adoption of the right digital strategies. The realization of the might of SEO and ASO in boosting the organic outreach by Finnable is a good decision and we are privileged to offer the best strategic solutions to Finnable.”

Echoing the sentiments, Finnable spokesperson Shreejesh said, “We were on the lookout for an SEO and ASO partner that would not entangle us in jargons, rather have a mechanism in place to show the returns of the changes made. We expect positive outcomes of the collaboration with Infidigit in near future and view our association to grow stronger in the long run.”

Finnable is the latest to enter the elite list of companies and service providers that have banked on Infidigit for their digital campaigns and SEO & ASO strategies. Some of the most prominent names include Myntra, ICICI Prudential Life, Cult.fit and Zivame, among others.

