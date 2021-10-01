Instagram launches ads that enable users to message businesses on WhatsApp

Businesses can now add their WhatsApp number to contact information on Instagram and also run ads that that direct consumers to message them directly on WhatsApp.

As Instagram is the hub of discovery, where users find new businesses, but WhatsApp is streamlined for communication, once discovered, businesses can now connect with consumers on WhatsApp and leverage automated replies and organizational tools.

The ‘WhatsApp’ button beside ‘Follow’ and ‘Message’ on a business Profile, will enable users to message a business on WhatsApp directly. Businesses that have connected WhatsApp accounts can run ads (boost posts) that enable the users to be redirected to WhatsApp and message the business.

The feature and ad destination are designed to provide a way for businesses to achieve their objectives and potential conversion. It was developed based on user behavior, where businesses were launching ads that redirected to WhatsApp through a third-party link.

How to create ads that drive to WhatsApp

Under profile settings, add the WhatsApp business number to ‘contact options’ on the Instagram business account

Choose an existing post on the Instagram business account

Click the blue boost button, choose messages and select WhatsApp

Set a goal, audience, budget, and duration for the ad that will drive the business objectives

Review the selections, preview the ad and tap ‘create your ad’

Once approved, the ad will go live within 24 hours

