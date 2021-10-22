Instagram launches new music features for Reels

SuperBeat, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics, the music features introduced by Instagram are designed to blend music with AR Effects on Reels.

All three music effects for Reels can be found in the updated effect gallery on Instagram. They can be located on the top of the grid and users can also find them through search and save them to the gallery.

SuperBeat

SuperBeat is a dynamic effect that functions in a way similar to filters for static images, it automatically applies visual effects synced to the beat of the music selected.

Also Read: Instagram launches ads that enable users to message businesses on WhatsApp

Dynamic & 3D Lyric Effects

Dynamic & 3D Lyrics are on-screen lyric effects that display lyrics of the selected song overlaid on the users’ Reels, enabling the viewers to read the lyrics and better understand the context of the Reel.

Recently, Instagram also launched insights for Reels to give creators a better understanding insights for Reels on how their content in this format is performing on Instagram by showing new metrics including Plays, Accounts Reached, Likes, Comments, Saves, and Shares.

The platform will also be rolling out detailed information about Reach in Account Insights, that provides breakdowns into which types of accounts the creator or business is reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving Reach.

Comments