Instagram merges all video content under a new Video Tab

Instagram has announced that it is combining IGTV and Feed videos into one video format. All forms of video content will now be available under the new video tab on the users’ profiles.

The new Instagram update will help users add caption, tag people and locations, trim, and add filters to their videos with ease. A 60-second preview will also be enabled for the users.

The new Instagram video tab will make it easier to navigate through and explore new content. Besides the new integrating feature, Instagram will also enable 60-second feed previews, trimming, filters, and tagging people and location in the video content creation.

Also read: Instagram launches ads that enable users to message businesses on WhatsApp

Now when the users upload a video, they can trim and apply filters to their video right before uploading it. This new feature has subtracted the hassle to use other video-editing apps for such basic editing. The 60-second previews will be available for every video format but the video containing promotional content will be eligible for a 15-second preview only.

Users will also have the option to keep scrolling to discover new video content from creators that may interest them. Eligible creators can monetize their long-form content, and brands can reach audiences who engage with the long-form content.

The uploading and sharing mechanism of video content remains the same. For a better purview, video and feed post insights will be merged into one combined metric for businesses and creators.

Comments