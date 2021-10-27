Vi was the buzziest brand in Phase I of IPL 2021: Wavemaker India MESH Report

The Wavemaker India MESH IPL 2021 report highlights the key trends of IPL 2021, for both, phase I & phase II. According to the report, the social chatter around the tournament grew by 33% over last year and crossed 80+million mentions this season.

Wavemaker India released its latest IPL 2021 report created by MESH – the real-time data intelligence solution by Wavemaker. The report captures the social conversations around IPL 2021, for both phase I and phase II. While Phase I refers to the matches played in India from 9th April to 2nd May 2021 and Phase II refers to the matches played in UAE from 19th September to 16th October 2021.

Further, the Wavemaker India IPL 2021 report by MESH has data sources from multiple consumer touchpoints across the digital ecosystem ranging from social listening, video analytics in partnership with intuitive intelligence, interaction data points collected from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Some of the key highlights from the latest report include:

The popularity and excitement around IPL in India continue to grow year on year

The social chatter around the tournament grew by 33% over last year and crossed 80+million mentions this season

In a unique situation this year where the season had to be split in to 2 phases, phase 1 which was played in India garnered more mentions (42 million) than phase 2 (38 million) which was played in UAE recently

In phase 1 of the event, telecom brand Vi was the buzziest brand in the season

In phase 2 of the IPL this year, Dream 11 emerged as the buzziest advertiser

‘Indranagar ka Gunda hun main’ famed ad of Rahul Dravid for Creds was the most viral advertisement this IPL season

In phase 2, #GoodLuckGirls by Cadbury Dairy Milk emerged as the most Viral ad

The fourth time IPL winner CSK were the buzziest team in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were the most popular players in this IPL season

