Kinnect bags the digital media mandate for CEAT

Kinnect has announced its recent win of CEAT Tyres’ digital media mandate. The agency will be responsible for strengthening the brand’s digital ‘tyre prints’. To build a unique digital identity, Kinnect will focus on social media management, creative communications, web development, as well as influencer outreach requirements of the brand.

The agency will primarily focus on driving brand awareness through creative campaigns, as well as providing innovative solutions and ideas that enhance customer experience and build brand salience through various digital touchpoints.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Tolani, CMO – CEAT, said, “We endeavor to solidify our leadership in the mobility category, and Kinnect is a perfect partner to do this for us, impactfully. Digital communication will play a key role in our efforts to connect with our end customers, and the agency’s creative capabilities will gear us towards forging a more personalized relationship with them. Kinnect perfectly fits the bill of meeting our expectations.”

Rohan Mehta, CEO of Kinnect added, “CEAT has given us the responsibility of being their custodians on digital – and we’re extremely excited to take it on. We look forward to exploring diverse opportunities to strengthen its digital footprints. We endeavor to push boundaries to drive great brand sentiment and devise effective strategies that make a business impact.”

