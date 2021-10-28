MRC accredits Pinterest for two key metrics

The Media Rating Council (MRC), an independent non-profit organization that sets standards for digital advertising, has accredited Pinterest for two key metrics: display Pin impressions and display Pin clicks.

Obtaining accreditation from MRC means that Pinterest met or exceeded compliance with industry standards to measure display impressions and display clicks. This includes invalid traffic filtration for activity from bots and crawlers.

The certification also means increased confidence in Pinterest’s offering to advertisers with transparent and accurate metrics of campaign performance, since MRC has gone through the process of how Pinterest measures, according to industry standards.

“We congratulate Pinterest for earning MRC’s accreditation for its display ad impression and Pin clicks metrics in desktop, mobile web, and mobile in-app environments, and look forward to continuing our work with Pinterest to expand upon the creative types for which it’s accredited,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director & CEO, MRC.

The accreditation by MRC is the second certification on Pinterest complying with industry standards of social media advertising whilst providing reliable performance metrics and creating a favorable and safe space for brands.

Pinterest recently also received brand safety certification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), a global certification body that aims to fight criminal activity and protect brand safety in digital advertising.

Now, Pinterest is part of a select group of media players who share the objective of creating a positive environment for brands and advertisers with enhanced brand safety. The TAG status extends to APAC, Europe, Latin America, and North America. To maintain the accreditation, Pinterest will undergo an annual audit and ensure continued adherence to the TAG requirements, and will also continue to implement any new requirements defined by TAG.

