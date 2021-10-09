Shahid-Mira light up OnePlus Smart TV’s new campaign as brand ambassadors

Conceptualized by BBH India, the latest campaign of OnePlus India features Shahid and Mira Kapoor to launch the OnePlus TV U1S in line with the brand philosophy of ‘Never Settle’.

In line with their ‘Never Settle’ brand philosophy, OnePlus India, roped in Bollywood husband-wife duo, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor as the official brand ambassadors for the OnePlus TV product category.

Speaking on the association, Saurabh Kapoor, Head of Brand and Category Marketing, OnePlus India shared, “We are delighted to partner with Shahid and Mira for our OnePlus TV category in India. Both Mira and Shahid are known for their zeal in life and their passion with a purpose that resonates with OnePlus and the Never Settle spirit. They truly embody the smart and youthful spirit of OnePlus as well as our user community. Therefore, we are confident that this exciting association will certainly disrupt the status quo in the India smart TV market and we are positive that our community would be equally thrilled for our new partnership.”

Featuring the dynamic couple, the brand launched a 360-degree campaign which was kickstarted with an intriguing ad film. Featuring Shahid and Mira, the OnePlus TV campaign highlights a modern home with a smart setup, albeit, with a twist.

Conceptualized by BBH India, the campaign captures the beauty of life when combined with the right technology. In the ad we see the power couple indulging in witty banter around the smart TV, with Shahid later entering a dream world that would be as efficient and self-reliant as the one created by smart devices such as a OnePlus TV.

Ishita Grover, Head of Marketing Communication and Government Relations, OnePlus India, shared, “In 2021, we at OnePlus focused on strengthening our vision to build a premium and accessible connected ecosystem, thereby bringing in our OnePlus TV U1S with a host of smart features. With the launch of our new ad film, we aim to showcase our innovative

OnePlus TV U1S, highlighting the exciting hands-free voice control feature using Speak Now on the OnePlus TV U1S.

The ad film further brings to life the ease and seamless functioning of the smart TV serving as the hub of a smart home. The campaign also embodies the quirky vibe of the popular couple, Shahid and Mira, offering a refreshing take to the larger creative film. We hope our community and India audience enjoys the ad film along with positive product insights.”

As the brand unveils its latest product offering, it aims to establish smart TVs as the epicenter of smart homes for fun and entertainment. The campaign further manages to depict Mira and Shahid in their true fun element, keeping the audience engaged till the very last second.

