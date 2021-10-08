Opinion: How to get hired for video roles in social media/advertising

Vincent Kola from SoCheers helps decode the mantra to land the role of video makers and video editors in the A&M world, with tips on finding the right role and creating a decluttered resume.

The advertising world is definitely on overdrive with a lot of companies coming fully back into action. That means a lot of new job opportunities (almost) everywhere. If you’re looking for a job and are still not getting one, maybe it’s not really due to a lack of spots to be filled.

I have been closely involved with hiring video makers/video editors and I have noticed that not a lot of young creatives show a lot of intent with their job applications. Especially video editors who live in a world of ‘Time Lagega’ and communication skills are for the CS. You might be it, or not. But here are a few clear pointers that will surely help you get the right spot, and help us find the right people, easily.

Look for the right role and environment

Every department in any given agency has its own blend of roles and responsibilities. They are not all the same. You need to first and foremost dig deep and understand what kind of a role you want to be involved in and what your aspirations are. This will largely filter your possible list of agencies. Once you’re clear, reach out to places you think would suit you.

Understand what we’re specifically looking for

Knowing what we’re specifically hiring for is very important. Agencies often try to hire for specific brands and teams. You can either target a particular agency or a particular role in the agency you like. This helps us understand your intent and interest. Try to get behind the scenes and try to get a deeper understanding of the open position. That will help you bring your true creative sense into the hiring process

Show us what is most relevant to that need, declutter your profile

Super important. Do not attach your life’s work in your profile. Spend time organizing your work into clear folders/sections. A single landing page can be stylish, but if it doesn’t immediately lead me to what I would love to see, then it’s a wasted effort. Do not include work that is not that great. If you’re sharing links then let your list lead with what is most relevant to the role in question and then the other work that displays the full scope of your skill. Do not share entire drive links with a bunch of subfolders and more subfolders. Guys who take care of hiring are generally very busy so help them out by being organized.

Do some homework, stalk our clients

Once you receive a response from a company, you HAVE TO do some research and find out what they do and how they do it. Clients, employees, team heads, culture, video styles, everything. This will give you a clear picture of how to approach the interview and tackle the assignment if any. And during interviews, be honest. There’s always scope for getting better at video making, but there’s no immediate replacement for a culture misfit. If you are honest and passionate, teams will be happy to have you on board.

Don’t take the assignments lightly, they’re not just a formality

With video editors, assignments are very important. Most video applicants treat assignments like a formality which is sad. What we look for is intent, an honest skill level, and creativity. Show us that you want to get the job and what you’re capable of and do not overshoot the deadlines. Having said that, do not try and cheat in your assignments. In almost all cases, such candidates have always had trouble coping with the work and culture later.

Remember!

Agencies are practically run by young people who are passionate, driven and understand other young professionals. So being passionate about your career, being honest, and creating the right presentation of your skills, should get you a great spot in no time.

This article piece is authored by Vincent Kola, Creative Group Head for Design & Video, SoCheers

Comments