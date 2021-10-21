Pinterest introduces ‘Takes’ amongst other features at Creators Festival

The second annual Pinterest Creators Festival introduced new products and features for Pinterest users worldwide and featured international celebrities and creators from around the globe.

The platform introduced a new suite of creator and Pinner products and experiences globally at the second annual Pinterest Creators Festival featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Storm Reid, Pinterest creators Kerin Rose Gold, Wendy’s World, Henri Purnell, Carolina Geleb, and China Bell, among others.

The new features encourage creators to publish high-quality content that drives engagement with their communities and pays them for their inspiring content. These new experiences offer Pinners more ways to watch, make and shop creator content.

Watch Tab

Among the new features, Pinterest redesigned its home feed to offer Pinners the option to “browse” or “watch” when looking for inspiration and ideas. The new “Watch” tab is a fullscreen feed of Idea Pins users can scroll through and engage with fresh content from creators. It shows the best Idea Pins relevant to a Pinner’s tastes and preferences.

The “browse” tab is an evolution of Pinterest’s traditional inspiration feed, providing both a “watch” and a “browse” options. The new experience will be available to Pinners in markets where Idea Pins are available on iOS and Android.

Takes

‘Takes’ are designed to inspire Pinners to try something new and encourage creators to build a community around shared passions. Pinners’ responses will link back to the creators’ original Idea Pins, and creators can also highlight top Takes from Pinners. Takes is available on iOS and Android for Pinners and creators globally.

As part of the rollout, Pinners will also be able to create Idea Pins for the first time with a range of new publishing tools to make their Idea Pins more actionable, including seasonal and interactive stickers, thousands of music tracks with new editing capabilities, new video editing, and recording capabilities, and a preview mode which helps creators see the final output before publishing.

Additionally, Pinners who engage with creator content will see a comment code that reinforces positive interactions with creators. This new comment code builds on the recent launch of the Creator Code, our content policy designed to keep Pinterest a positive and inspiring place.

Creators Rewards

Pinterest has also rolled out Creators Rewards, its first-ever in-product monetization program for creators. The program is Pinterest’s latest initiative to pay creators for sharing their passions and inspiring engagement through their content. Access to Creator Rewards is available in the US, through a new global Creator Hub, where creators can manage their Pinterest presence with tools, tips, and insights. Additionally, as part of Creator Rewards, Pinterest is also providing micro-grants for projects that creators are passionate about or want to bring to life. For example: start a community garden, create a wellness program or fund a new beauty look.

Pinterest will also issue a series of engagement-based goals inspired by trending topics or new Idea Pin features, and creators will have the opportunity to get paid for meeting the goal requirements. Pinterest is investing 20 Mn USD for Creator Rewards and other initiatives to support creators.

In April, Pinterest launched its first-ever Creator Fund in the US, a program that elevated creators from underrepresented communities through financial and educational support. In July, the company introduced more ways for creators to earn money on Pinterest, giving them the ability to make their Idea Pins shoppable, earn commissions through affiliate links, and partner with brands on sponsored content.

Pinterest is now expanding its product tagging tool to include the Amazon Associates Program so creators in the US can add affiliate links from Amazon and earn commission on qualifying purchases.

Additionally, creators now have the option to make their Idea Pins automatically shoppable by enabling shopping recommendations on their Idea Pins. The ‘shop similar’ feature uses Pinterest’s visual search technology to recommend Product Pins that are visually similar to the content within the Pin, giving Pinners the ability to shop what they see. With this new feature, Pinterest is enabling visual search on video content for the first time.

Furthermore, Pinterest also announced the launch of Creator Originals at Pinterest Creators Festival, a new content series featuring over 100 creators across 10 countries. Until January 2022, each creator will release a series of original Idea Pins on a specific theme meant to educate, teach and inspire Pinners. Pinners can discover the new original programming in the Daily Inspiration section on the search tab starting tomorrow.

The new content series will teach Pinners a new skill, then will prompt them to create their own take on the idea. Pinners can view individual Idea Pins in the series, or they can watch them sequentially for a more comprehensive experience.

