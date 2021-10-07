Pixelfox bags digital mandate for Bombay Jam

As per the mandate, Pixelfox will be responsible for the social media marketing for Bombay Jam that includes creatives, content to ORM services, and paid promotions for the brand.

Pixelfox, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency, and production house bags the digital marketing mandate of Bombay Jam to expand its reach across the globe.

The digital mandate includes all activities on social media extending the brand perception down to the digital domain, ranging from social media creatives and content to ORM services and paid promotions.

“This partnership with Pixelfox progressed organically—we believe that their entrepreneurial ambition, enthusiasm, and expertise will help us in creating a safe and diverse digital space and change the way fitness is perceived in India”, said, Mona Sampath Khan, Founder, Bombay Jam.

“Bombay Jam is a super fun brand and we’re thrilled to start this journey of digital transformation with them! Due to the unprecedented times, we’re currently in, digital spaces are at the epicenter of our lives and we endeavor to sail the ship together now!” said, Krutika Vernekar, Co-founder, Pixelfox.

Amit Damani, the co-founder of Pixelfox, adds, “With a dynamic and well-equipped team, we’re all amped up to devise and deliver end-to-end solutions to maximize reach and connectivity. Our creative foxes are all geared up!”

