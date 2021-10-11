Puneet Dhiman joins Bella Vita Organic as Director, Marketing & Growth

At Bella Vita Organic, Puneet Dhiman’s primary responsibilities revolve around leading the marketing endeavours and revenue growth by strategizing, planning, and executing different marketing initiatives.

Bella Vita Organic has appointed Puneet Dhiman as Director – Marketing and Growth. Prior to Bella Vita Organic, he was working with Google US.

Having over 11 years of experience in the field of marketing, growth, and strategy, he specializes in building digital identities for e-commerce brands that want to separate themselves from the rest. He took on several leadership roles and responsibilities in many renowned companies like Jabong, FashionAndYou & Directi across the B2B, B2C & C2C industries. He is extremely passionate about working in start-ups, building cohesive teams from scratch & scaling brands to new heights.

Commenting on the appointment, Aakash Anand, Founder & CEO, Bella Vita Organic said, “Apart from Puneet’s extraordinary dedication and work ethic, he is a perfect blend of diverse skills and data-driven approach to marketing that will help our brand reach new heights. I love the fact that he shares the same vision as us, to achieve exponential growth while maintaining profitability”

Puneet says, “Everything that I have learnt through data over the past 11 years, has stayed with me, which I have nurtured as my approach towards any and all genres of marketing. Working with Bella Vita Organic, my core vision is to create a brand that stays true to its values and becomes the go-to brand for all things Natural. And with the collective efforts of our amazing team members, I am confident that we will have a Global recognition soon”.

