SoCheers appoints Aanchal Kohli as Head of Corporate Communications

At SoCheers, Aanchal Kohli will be responsible for agency’s corporate communications along with the its internal and external communications. She will also focus on the agency’s media outreach at global platforms.

SoCheers appoints Aanchal Kohli as Head – Corporate Communications. Aanchal comes with 10+ years of experience in the field of journalism and corporate communications. Having started her career as a journalist she has given much to the media industry covering the nuances of the Advertising and the Entertainment industry.

In her current role at SoCheers, being a part of the agency’s corporate communications vertical, she will be focusing on strengthening the agency’s internal and external communications along with award participation, therefore expanding its media outreach at global platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, Aanchal Kohli, Head – Corporate Communications, SoCheers said, “I am really excited for my new endeavor with SoCheers and given that it has been off to an amazing start, the journey looks pretty good from where I am standing. I am eagerly looking ahead to bringing something new to the table, seeing the agency reach newer heights, and further strengthening the mark that it has already made for itself in the industry.”

Prior to SoCheers Aanchal Kohli was with Adfactors, WATConsult & Enormous Brands.

Rajni Daswani, Director – Brand Experience & Employee Engagement, SoCheers said, “At SoCheers, we have always believed in continuously upscaling ourselves as a team, bringing on board strong experts in each field from the industry at large. Aanchal comes with a truck full of industry experience and invaluable perspective and we are extremely excited about building a strong PR & Communications department under her leadership. Her expertise in previous agencies and with multiple clients will help the agency widen its avenues at various national and international platforms, along with building and strengthening SoCheers’ media presence.”

Comments