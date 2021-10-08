Social Panga bags social media mandate for Fujifilm India

As per the mandate, Social Panga will help Fujifilm India amplify the corporate philosophy and the industry presence while working on the social and digital campaigns for its target consumers.

Social Panga recently acquired the digital mandate for the brand Fujifilm India that shall amplify the corporate philosophy and the industry presence of the brand. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.

The agency’s Gurugram office shall tend to the requisite by aiding the brand with substantial and engaging content, along with paving the way for groundbreaking digital and social media campaigns that blend well with its target consumers.

Tribhuwan Joshi, Lead Brand Communication, PR & CSR Fujifilm India said, “At Fujifilm, our aim remains to tackle societal challenges through our cutting-edge technology in healthcare, materials, and imaging business. We want people to know Fujifilm is a brand that believes in innovation to improve lives and we will #NeverStop innovating for a Healthier and Sustainable world. With Social Panga, we intend to kick-start our digital and social media campaigns via inventive strategies that the agency has in store for us, we intend to position Fujifilm India as the Imaging solutions leader that wants to create a safer, stronger, and better future.”

Himanshu Arora, Founder, Social Panga, said, “Our collaboration with Fujifilm India shall make way for strategically-devised campaigns that shall bring the Fujifilm thought to the fore and place the vast reach of Fujifilm’s innovations on the radar of the Indian consumer. Social Panga strives to make a difference and with Fujifilm India onboard, we are all set to accomplish the same – creatively as well as tactfully.”

Comments