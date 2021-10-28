Social Panga wins integrated digital marketing mandate for UrbanKisaan

UrbanKisaan Social Panga

As part of the mandate, Social Panga will be handling Creative Communication & Social Media Management for UrbanKisaan.

Social Panga has won the integrated digital marketing mandate for UrbanKisaan, India’s hydroponic agrotech company. Social Panga will be responsible for digital marketing, social media, BTL activations, and production for the UrbanKisaan and as well as their fresh meal brand, FarmBowl by UrbanKisaan.

The collaboration marks the expansion story for UrbanKisaan into newer markets.

Rakshith Gowda, AVP – Brand & Digital Marketing added “UrbanKisaan is delighted to announce that we’ve taken Social Panga onboard to look after the growth of our Social Media Channels. Looking forward to seeing this collaboration blossom just like our produce!“

Also Read: Social Panga bags social media mandate for Fujifilm India

On winning the mandate, Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga said, “We are thrilled to have UrbanKisaan on board, India’s largest hydroponic agrotech brand. A right balance between creative communication and engagement is critical at this hour and with UrbanKisaan, we are confident of achieving greater milestones together. We look forward to building the brands strategically and reaching out to the audience on a deeper level.” 


You may also like:

Meltwater and Sprout Social join hands to reach new heights
TheChairr appoints MindShift Interactive as its Digital PR agency
Social Donut bags creative and media mandate for Slate
MediaCom bags $1.4bn worth account of Mars Incorporated
Chimp&z Inc wins the digital mandate for Avon
The Minimalist wins Social Media duties for Sudarshan Chemicals

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

L&K saatchi saatchi

Maulik Kalamthekar

Samar Kagalwalla Onsurity

Teen bandar razorpay

Sociowash JAIN Online

Kinnect Ceat

Sociapa Takufu

WeBeeSocial leadership