Social Panga wins integrated digital marketing mandate for UrbanKisaan

As part of the mandate, Social Panga will be handling Creative Communication & Social Media Management for UrbanKisaan.

Social Panga has won the integrated digital marketing mandate for UrbanKisaan, India’s hydroponic agrotech company. Social Panga will be responsible for digital marketing, social media, BTL activations, and production for the UrbanKisaan and as well as their fresh meal brand, FarmBowl by UrbanKisaan.

The collaboration marks the expansion story for UrbanKisaan into newer markets.

Rakshith Gowda, AVP – Brand & Digital Marketing added “UrbanKisaan is delighted to announce that we’ve taken Social Panga onboard to look after the growth of our Social Media Channels. Looking forward to seeing this collaboration blossom just like our produce!“

Also Read: Social Panga bags social media mandate for Fujifilm India

On winning the mandate, Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga said, “We are thrilled to have UrbanKisaan on board, India’s largest hydroponic agrotech brand. A right balance between creative communication and engagement is critical at this hour and with UrbanKisaan, we are confident of achieving greater milestones together. We look forward to building the brands strategically and reaching out to the audience on a deeper level.”

Comments