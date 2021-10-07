Social Panga bags integrated marketing mandate for True Earth

As per the mandate, Social Panga will help promote True Earth through social and digital campaigns for millennials and contemporary mothers/homemakers with a focus on brand’s retention value and sales.

Social Panga recently acquired the digital mandate for True Earth’s promotion through digital and social media marketing strategies that will aim to amplify the brand’s presence targeted to millennial and contemporary mothers/homemakers. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.

The agency aims to position True Earth in the social media marketing arena as a premium Basmati rice brand that’s replete with trust, versatility, and contemporary attributes. The mandate will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram office with social and digital campaigns for the target consumers.

Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga, said, “Our collaboration with True Earth shall make way for strategically devised campaigns that shall not only place the brand on the radar of today’s generation of homemakers but shall also enable them to find answers to their quality food needs. Social Panga strives to make a difference and with True Earth onboard, we are all set to accomplish the same – creatively as well as tactfully.”

On this association with Social Panga, Madhur Chopra, Vice President, Olam International, stated, “The modern consumer is quite conscious of their food and lifestyle choices, and wants a name that they can bank on at the end of the day. We want people to fall back on our brand as their contemporary Basmati choice. With Social Panga, we intend to kick-start our digital strategy and via inventive strategies that the agency has in store for us, we intend to position True Earth as a landmark Basmati rice brand curated with love and care.”

Comments