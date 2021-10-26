Sociowash wins the social media mandate for JAIN Online

Sociowash will be responsible for carrying out brand strategy, amplifying social media presence and growth in interaction with JAIN Online’s target group.

Sociowash has won the social media mandate for JAIN Online, an extension of Jain University. It will be managed by Sociowash’s Mumbai office. The mandate consists of strategizing for and amplifying their social media presence.

Sunny Amlani, Head of Marketing, JAIN Online, commented on the partnership, saying, “We believe our partnership with Sociowash will help open up different avenues to interact with our target audience beyond the classroom. We are excited to crack innovative social trends with the creative team at Sociowash.”

Talking about the win, Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder, Sociowash, said, “It is a privilege to collaborate with JAIN Online in their efforts to make education accessible to all and to provide the best online learning resources. It’s a firebrand combination and we are confident of setting new standards together in the EdTech space.”

