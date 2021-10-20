SS40Under40: A look at the Jury Panel

As Social Samosa gears up to present the third edition of #SS40Under40, here’s a look at the acclaimed jury panel that will help us in this endeavor.

Social Samosa 40 under 40, #SS40Under40 is an attempt by the Social Samosa network to celebrate the titans who have gone above and beyond even in the most challenging times. To adjudge the best from the best, we have a jury panel consisting of esteemed industry personalities for our marquee event.

With our third edition, we strive to laud the sheer hard work and passion of the thought leaders and marketers who have disrupted the industry during these testing times.

For the uninitiated, here’s a quick recap about the process: #SS40Under40 nominations can be made across the following categories:

Account Management

Analytics

Brand Management

Business

Content Marketing

Creative

Digital Marketing

Media Entrepreneurship/Leadership

Media Planning

Strategy

Now, that you know about the further details, here’s introducing the Jury panel that would enamor the occasion while accomplishing a gigantic task of choosing the Social Samosa 40 under 40 for the class of 2021.

Introducing Social Samosa 40 Under 40 Jury Panel

Sonal Dabral, Creative Consultant

Deeply passionate about advertising, Sonal Dabral has led agencies to creative glory in three different markets across Asia in the last 30+ years. Apart from winning several awards and accolades for his endeavors for brands across sectors, Dabral is known as a jack of all trades and has also been a TV host and a Bollywood scriptwriter in the past.

Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder & Director, Elephant Design

With over 3 decades of experience, Ashwini is the co-founder and director of Elephant Design. Apart from some of the award-winning works and accolades, she has led brands such as Daimler, Unilever, P&G, Gillette, Britannia, Godrej, Paper Boat drinks, amongst the others.

Sapna Arora, CMO & Public Relations Officer, Regional Brand Head (India/ APAC/ Latam), OLX Group

Sapna Arora is the CMO at OLX India. In the past, she has served in various leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, and Nestle, amongst many others. Her experience spans building brands, creating new product categories, expanding businesses to newer markets, and leading innovative and fully integrated marketing programs.

Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues

With nearly two decades in the digital industry, Amardeep Singh is one of India’s foremost experts in digital marketing. He commenced his career with The Times of India Group and the India Today Group, back in 1996. After building and managing teams for a large part, Singh started Interactive Avenues in 2006, lead the full-service digital marketing agency.

Vidyut Kaul, Head – Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent

Vidyut Kaul is a passionate marketing professional with 19+ years of experience in the industry. He has been with Philips since 2005. In his tenure with the brand, he has been instrumental in driving the Perform and Transform initiatives for the business that has enabled significant financial results for the category. After working with Philips for 5 years, Vidyut moved to APAC while working on market and regional roles for the company.

Chetan Asher, Founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide

With over two decades of experience, Chetan Asher is a digital evangelist and the Founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, known to enable many firsts in the A & M industry. His hands-on approach to brands and businesses makes him a client/brand favorite since he believes that the ‘Agency’ needs to live the brand problem and understand it first-hand to solve it.

Mayur Hola, Head of Global Brand, OYO

With over 18 years of experience, Mayur started his career in 2000 with McCann Erickson. He joined OYO in 2019 as the Head of Brand. Mayur believes in applying creativity upstream to a wide range of business problems and proactively creating opportunities for marketing via product and growth ideas.

Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom

Niti Kumar comes with more than 17 years of work experience in the A & M Industry. A passionate media and communications professional, Kumar brings a rich experience across traditional and digital marketing and corporate communications. Also a TEDx speaker and known to lead by example, Niti is an alma mater of MICA and St. Xavier’s College.

Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group

With over a decade of experience, Geet Nazir is currently the managing partner at Conran Design Group. Having worked on both client and the agency side, she has a blend of analytics and a creative bent of mind. She is known to bring a wave of optimism through her leadership.

All the entries will be subjected to a detailed evaluation process against set parameters that include – Experience, Growth, Innovation, and Scale of projects – by our jury members.

So, what are you waiting for? The nomination deadline has been extended to 15th November 2021. Nominate here.

Comments