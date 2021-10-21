Tata CLiQ Luxury launches a campaign to celebrate timeless bonds this festive season

Conceptualized by Havas Creative Group India, Tata CLiQ Luxury urges viewers to celebrate their relationships with people who have played an integral part in their lives with thoughtful gifts this festive season.

Great relationships are built over time, and it is always worthwhile to go the extra mile for people who matter. This festive season, Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, encourages one to commemorate such relationships with timeless gifts. Through their latest gifting campaign, the brand casts a spotlight on thoughtful gifting by recognizing and celebrating different kinds of relationships that deserve to be treasured and chronicled.

The campaign aims to establish Tata CLiQ Luxury as a quintessential platform for #LuxeGifting.

The campaign film titled ‘Soulmates’ commences by showcasing a trip down-the-memory-lane as two former spouses revisit the time they have spent together. The campaign beautifully captures the bond between the pair – a testimony to how much they appreciate and value each other. As the video proceeds, the narrative shifts to the present moment when the former couple exchange handpicked gifts selected from the platform as a token of appreciation.

With a heart-warming tale and soothing music, the campaign manages to evoke a surge of emotions. It urges us to showcase our appreciation towards people we cherish for all the joy they spark in our lives through gifts from brands built on legacies as old as time.

Tata CLiQ Luxury provides curated premium and luxury brands across a range of categories like Accessories, Apparel, Beauty & Grooming, Footwear, Gourmet, Home Décor, Stationery, Watches. By embracing the principles of Slow Commerce, the brand enhances the consumer’s online luxury shopping experience.

