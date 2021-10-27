Teen Bandar wins digital creative mandate of Razorpay

As per the mandate, Teen Bandar will be responsible for curating an all-encompassing content strategy to strengthen brand position and engagement across digital touchpoints for Razorpay.

Integrated Marketing agency Teen Bandar today announced its creative mandate win of India’s leading payment solution brand Razorpay. As part of this new partnership, Teen Bandar will be responsible for a nationwide immersion of Razorpay’s social media content across platforms.

Prashant Chari, Co-founder, Teen Bandar shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “There are very few brands which can confidently stand up and own a category, Razorpay is one of them. Over the last few years, they have been integral to many businesses and will continue to power many more in the future as well. For us, this is a great opportunity to work and fuel the brand with some outstanding ideas in the digital domain.”

Apart from the recent mandate for Razorpay, Teen Bandar has been working with clients across sectors including leading names such as Paytm, Jio, Filmfare, and Femina amongst others. In the past, the agency has worked with brands like INOX, Cox & Kings, PayU, and Firework.

