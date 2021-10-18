Tilt Brand Solutions appoints Michelle Suradkar as COO

Michelle Suradkar was up until 2020 at MullenLowe Lintas Group where she was the Group Chief HR Officer. She was also part of the Group’s Managing Committee.

Tilt Brand Solutions has got on board Michelle Suradkar as its Chief Operating Officer. She comes on board effective 15 November 2021 and will report to Joseph (Joe) George. An MBA from Bajaj, Michelle started out with the Coca-Cola company before joining Lintas, where she was, for almost 20 years.



Speaking on the appointment, Joseph George, Founder & CMD, Tilt Brand Solutions said ”We are at a very exciting and critical juncture at Tilt. We have been fortunate to have had a terrific run the first 3 years of our existence, and this has given us the confidence to shift gears as we ready up to manage scale and the accompanying complexities. Michelle is someone whom I have worked with very closely for almost a decade when at Lintas; and her competencies, interests, work ethic and energy is just what we all at Tilt need as we embark on the next phase of our journey at Tilt. I am both grateful and excited that she has agreed to take on this responsibility”



An active advocate for gender equity in the workplace, Michelle was a co-founder of IPG’s Women’s Leadership Network in India, running initiatives for greater gender balance and enhancing gender sensitivity across all levels in the organization. Michelle also co-founded and ran several agency-wide initiatives to further improve the Group’s governance and build future-facing capabilities.

She also co-founded the Crisis Response and Management Team which worked towards preparing the organization’s response to a wide variety of man-made and natural crises situations. She created and ran the Lowe Lintas Apprenticeship Program, an industry first, reaching out to the untapped potential of students across India beyond metro cities. With an innovative and rigorous selection procedure and learning schedule, this program remains the gold standard in the industry for the acquisition and development of fresh talent.



Speaking on her appointment at Tilt Brand Solutions, Michelle Suradkar said “I have watched with admiration how Tilt has gone about building itself these past 3 years, and I am not surprised with what they believe they can achieve from here on. Scaling up while continuing to deliver to clients the brave and effective work they have come to expect from Tilt is a task that is as exhilarating as it is challenging. I am looking forward to us building a world-class, made-in-India model which becomes the benchmark for our industry.”

