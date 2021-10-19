Tinder introduces the new Explore feature in India

With Explore, Tinder users will have more control over who they meet by giving them the option to navigate through profiles arranged by interest.

Tinder launches Explore, a newly created hub within the app that hosts completely new, interactive ways to use Tinder. With Explore, members now have more control over who they meet by giving them the option to navigate through profiles arranged by interest, while also allowing them to access a growing list of exclusive social experiences, such as Hot Takes, Vibes, and Swipe Night. According to their press release, nearly 80% of eligible Tinder members have flocked to try it.

“A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-Covid world: more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually and more control over who they meet on Tinder,” said Renate Nyborg, CEO of Tinder. “Today’s launch of Explore is a major step in creating a deeper, multi-dimensional, interactive experience for our members that expands the possibilities of Tinder as a platform.”

In Explore, members can discover potential matches for every mood and activity. Explore will provide members the ability to direct their matching experience themselves. New interests will launch on a regular basis so members can find someone new for whatever they’re into.

Photo Verified profiles display a blue checkmark and for the first time members can choose to see only Photo Verified profiles through a dedicated space in Explore.

Explore will also be the home for experiences, which includes Vibes, a weekly event that gives members a new way to express their opinions on everything from whether it’s normal to wear socks in bed to what’s happening in pop culture. As previously announced, the next installation of Swipe Night will be available in Explore in November.

Hot Takes, a nightly social experience, can now be joined directly from Explore. Hot Takes gives members the opportunity to chat with someone before they match in a low-stakes quiz on popular culture and opinions. As the timer counts down they’ll choose if they want to pair off as a match or let the timer expire to meet someone new. This is the first time members can chat before they match, letting their flirty banter be their first impression. Hot Takes has attracted millions of members since it launched in the US and the UK earlier this Summer and is available daily from 6 p.m. – midnight local time.

Explore and Hot Takes will be available globally for all members by mid-October.

