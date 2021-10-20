Twitter introduces #TwitterPrism to foster inclusive advertising

Twitter Prism helps advertisers develop more inclusive marketing strategies and channel media dollars into diverse and historically excluded communities.

Twitter is announcing Twitter Prism to bring together existing and new efforts that support diverse creators and publishers. Twitter Prism encourages and enables advertising partners to create campaigns that are rooted in culture and center diverse, intersectional voices.

With the Prism, Twitter plans to:

Offer market insights support so brands can better understand specific aspects of the communities they want to engage with, as it relates to an upcoming campaign or program.

Conduct Cultural Context workshops led by Twitter Next (our brand strategy team) to identify opportunities for brands to authentically connect with a community or topic that the brand has invested in supporting.



Deliver Connect Code workshops where creators from diverse communities lead educational sessions and provide perspective on how to authentically connect to key moments, topics, and communities on Twitter.



Co-create custom creator campaigns with ArtHouse, where brands can leverage the creative craft of diverse visual artists and influencers to build more relevant ads.



Launch Voices X to connect brands with Voices from historically marginalized communities. Twitter Voices goes beyond traditional influencers and encompasses activists, authors, and thought leaders.



Increase the number of minority-owned and led Amplify Content Partners, so brands can invest in a broader array of diverse publishers and creators.



Invest in Amplify sponsorship partners who are creating content for Black, LatinX, AAPI, and LGBTQIA+ communities (to start) and help brands connect with a broad set of diverse audiences.

