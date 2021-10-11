Vasudha Misra appointed Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas

Vasudha Misra joins Lowe Lintas from BBH India where she worked as ECD on brands such as Tinder, VIVO, FabHotels, Havells RO Water Purifiers, Havells Lights, OkCupid, Heinz India, and Indonesia.

Lowe Lintas has recently announced Vasudha Misra as its Regional Creative Officer, strengthening the creative leadership at their Delhi office. In her new role, she will work on the brands from the agency’s Delhi office.

Speaking about Vasudha’s appointment Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO, Lowe Lintas commented: “Vasudha and Lowe Lintas were simply meant to be. Over the years, she has built a body of work that would sit perfectly in a Lowe Lintas greatest hits reel – strategically powerful, creatively brilliant. With a cool, new-age edge. Borrowing a line from one of her campaigns, I’d say this really feels like the start of something epic.”

Commenting on her new role, Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: “I am very excited to be a part of Lowe Lintas. Over the years, I have watched several iconic campaigns that Lowe has done, with great admiration. And I look forward to helping Prateek take this incredible legacy forward.”

Vasudha, a Mass Communications graduate, started her advertising career with FCB Ulka, and went on to become one of the youngest women creative heads at the agency. Over the past 19+ years, she has worked on several successful brand campaigns, including the launch of the first few dot-com brands of the country such as Naukri, Jeevansathi, and 99acres, and was responsible for the work done on one of the most maverick telecom brands, Tata Docomo. Her work on Havells’ Paani se panga mat lo became popular locally while, Tinder – Start Something Epic, was talked about widely in India and across the globe. She has also won awards for her work on Tata Docomo and Tinder. Vasudha has also been part of the grand jury at the New York Festival, Cresta Awards, The Immortal Awards, and a final judgment at Adstars.

At Lowe Lintas, Vasudha will be responsible for driving the agency’s creative output and providing creative direction to the team.

