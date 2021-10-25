Viral Pitch bags influencer marketing mandate for Park Avenue

As per the mandate, Viral Pitch will aim to help Park Avenue identify influencers basis brand synergy for more visibility, growth and boosting brand awareness.

Viral Pitch has recently announced partnering with Park Avenue from Raymond Consumer Care Ltd. Through this association, Viral Pitch will be offering influencer marketing services to the brand.

Taking ahead this partnership, the firm has also announced the launch of the #BeerCareForGreatHair campaign for Park Avenue’s Beer shampoo range. This alliance includes identifying suited influencers for the brand’s campaign to gather visibility and gain prominence, strengthening brand equity, and boosting brand recognition by leveraging the power of Instagram and its unique features.

Sumit Gupta, Founder of Viral Pitch, said, “We are elated to share this news about partnering with Park Avenue. It is one of the most trusted and loved brands at the global level. Offering them influencer marketing assistance is a moment of pride for us. We are delighted to have received active participation from the influencer community for our #BeerCareForGreatHair campaign. With this campaign, we are not only aiming for increased brand visibility and awareness but also increased engagement and a stronger connection with their targeted consumer base. We look forward to conceptualizing creative campaigns for the brand and helping them achieve their desired digital objectives.”

Pooja Sahgal, Spokesperson, Park Avenue, said, “Park Avenue takes pride in having attained the leading stature in the market. Our brand is recognized for its high-end offerings in men’s apparel, personal care, and grooming segments. However, we always wanted to leverage the new-age opportunities and strengthen our digital presence. Influencer marketing is an innovative millennial approach and opting for the same seemed to be the appropriate decision.”

“We were on the lookout for effective strategies to increase engagement specifically for our Beer Shampoo product range. Considering that Viral Pitch is known for its exceptional storytelling skills and remarkable influencer marketing offerings, associating with them was thought to be the right move. With their expertise and creativity, we look forward to executing some noteworthy and impactful campaigns together”, she adds.

