Xaxis elevates Dimpy Yadav to General Manager, India

Xaxis, GroupM’s Outcome Media Specialist, today announced the elevation of Dimpy Yadav to the role of General Manager, Xaxis India. In this new role, Yadav will be responsible for leading Xaxis and its clients through India’s rapidly growing digital media landscape, which includes an online retail market that is expected to triple its volume over the next five years.

To accomplish this, she will focus on three main areas of strategic development: Integration, Intelligence, and Innovation. This will include the continued development of advanced, omnichannel digital media solutions optimized with data and artificial intelligence technology to help brands earn valuable business outcomes.

Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India says, “I’m ecstatic to take over this role of spearheading Xaxis India. In line with global trends, we are dedicated to driving cutting-edge omnichannel solutions powered by seamless integration of data-driven creative solutions that will help brands extract the maximum value from their media investments. I’d like to thank Xaxis for having the faith in me and I look forward to helping our clients address the growing complexity of the media landscape and earn real business outcomes.”

Atique Kazi, President – Data, Performance and Digital Products, GroupM India said, “Dimpy has a first-rate knowledge of data, integration, and new age media. She has been leading client engagement for Xaxis India proficiently and has driven impactful solutions for our clients. She has always stayed ahead of the curve with her expertise and continuous innovation in client solutions. We are confident that she will play a pivotal role as the lead for Xaxis India.”

Dimpy’s journey with Xaxis began in 2017 as an Engagement Manager and evolved through several roles; her most recent position was National Head for Client Engagement. She will be based in Gurugram and will report to Atique Kazi.

