Zensciences appoints Artthi Ponnuswamy as VP of Brand Solutions

Artthi Ponnuswamy brings nearly 20 years of experience, and will lead brand strategy and creative solutions for Zensciences.

Zensciences – a leading brand and digital marketing consultancy based in Bengaluru – announced the appointment of Artthi Ponnuswamy as the Vice President of Brand Solutions. Arrthi joins Zensciences after 15 years with Origami Creative Concepts where she was Head – Brand Strategy. Prior to that, she has been associated with organizations like AC Nielsen, McCann Worldwide, and DDB Mudra.

With almost two decades of extensive multi-industry experience, Artthi has strong brand, marketing, and communication expertise. At Zensciences, she will be responsible for leading and developing strategic and creative-led brand solutions that drive growth across clients.

“Artthi joins us at a crucial stage in our growth journey. With organizations continuing to navigate through the evolving normal, her expertise will help us drive transformational strategy across our client portfolio, and strengthen our purpose of adding business context to creative outcomes. Looking forward to this next chapter with her onboard.” said Rahul Koul, Co-founder & Partner at Zensciences.

Also Read: R K SWAMY HANSA appoints Rajeev Newar as Group CFO

Discussing her new role at Zensciences, Artthi Ponnuswamy said “I am extremely happy to join a ‘un agency which is growing at such a rapid pace. Zensciences is one of the few agencies which has consulting, brand, and technology as its three pillars of offerings – all core to the success of any brand. The opportunities here are plenty and I’m looking forward to making a difference to some of the brands that Zensciences is handling and the organization, at large.”

In the past 6 months, Zensciences has added multiple new clients to its portfolio, across sectors like analytics, IT services, engineering, R&D, and healthcare. Their focus will remain on enterprise customers with a global footprint while enabling a distributed delivery model. Poised for rapid growth, they are aiming to double their revenue pipeline and people supply chain within the next two years.\

Comments