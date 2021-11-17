All you need to know about brand safety on Twitter

Twitter highlights its approach to brand safety that falls under three areas of focus: Policies, Products, and Partnerships to that maintain a healthy environment for advertising with safe placements and context.

Twitter mentions the platform will continue to invest in brand safety. Here’s a snapshot of their recent work:

Policies

Twitter Transparency Centre

Twitter aims to sustain transparency for enforcement of the Twitter Rules and ongoing work to disrupt global state-backed information operations, through ongoing improvements and updates to the Transparency Centre.

Prohibited content for minors

Stemming from growing concerns around the impact of certain types of ads on physical, mental health, and body image, particularly for minors, the platform updated the global advertising policies in August 2021 to include restrictions on weight loss content, particularly prohibiting the targeting of minors.

Labels on misleading COVID-19 vaccine information

In March 2021, Twitter announced that it will apply labels to Tweets that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to efforts to remove COVID-19 misleading information from the service.

Since introducing the COVID-19 guidance last year, to July 2021, the platform states it has challenged 11.7 Mn accounts, suspended 1,496 accounts, and removed over 43,010 pieces of content worldwide.

Products

Harmful/Offensive Reply Prompts

For people on Twitter with English-language settings enabled, Twitter introduced prompts in May 2021 that encourage people to pause and reconsider a potentially harmful or offensive reply before they hit send.

When the platform detects potentially harmful or offensive Tweet replies, it’ll prompt people and ask them to review their replies before Tweeting. This change comes after multiple tests resulting in people sending fewer potentially offensive replies across the service, and improved behavior on Twitter. Since the introduction, 34% of users have revised their initial reply or decided not to send the Tweet at all after seeing the prompt.

Conversation Settings

Conversation settings are available to everyone on Twitter, allowing users to have more control over the conversations they start. These settings let everyone choose who can reply to their Tweets with three options: (i) everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), (ii) only people they follow, or (ii) only people they mention. As of March 2021, over 11 Mn people had applied conversation settings to 70 Mn conversations.

Beginning in March of 2021, these capabilities are available to advertisers when they compose Tweets directly through Tweet Composer or through Ads API. This update extends the ability to apply conversation settings to Promoted-only Tweets and to those that use popular ad formats, in addition to organic Tweets.

Birdwatch

Birdwatch was launched in January 2021, a community-based approach to misinformation, allowing users to identify information in Tweets they believe is misleading and write notes that provide informative context.

Articles Prompt

This feature prompts people to read news articles before they amplify them. This has resulted in people opening articles 40% more often after seeing the prompt and a 33% increase in people opening articles before they Retweet.

Partnerships

Media Ratings Council (MRC)

Twitter signed an agreement with Media Ratings Council (MRC) in July 2021 for their Brand Safety pre-assessment. This represents progress towards commitment to earning all four of the MRC’s accreditations in Viewability, Sophisticated Invalid Traffic Filtration, Audience Measurement, and Brand Safety.

Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG)

In March 2021, Twitter earned the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Brand Safety Certified Seal, which covers Twitter’s global operations and was attained via independent audit.

OpenSlate

Twitter engaged OpenSlate to provide third-party verification of the safety and suitability of the content in the Twitter Amplify offering. The study found that of the over 455,000 monetized videos analyzed, 100% fell above the industry-standard GARM Brand Safety Floor. They also found that 99.9% of analyzed videos were considered low risk, based on OpenSlate’s proprietary video content categorization and the GARM Brand Suitability Framework.

DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science

Twitter selected DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to be preferred partners for providing independent reporting on the context in which ads appear on Twitter, aiming to build solutions that will give advertisers a better understanding of the types of content that appear adjacent to their ads, helping them make informed decisions to reach their marketing goals.

