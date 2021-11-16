Blink Digital strengthens leadership team with two new hires

To further strengthen its leadership team, Blink Digital has appointed Suraj Karvi as the VP – Head of Media and Dia Kirpalani as the VP – Head of Strategy.

Blink Digital has announced the appointment of two Vice Presidents Dia Kirpalani and Suraj Karvi both practicing advertising professionals of over 15 years.

Dia brings experience across Finance, Market Research, and Advertising, having previously been associated with WPP, Leo Burnett, Rediffusion, and more. She has worked across myriad sectors including FMCG, Retail, E-commerce, Fashion, Skincare, Personal Health, Beauty, Real Estate, Gaming, and Financial Services, including mutual funds, banking, and insurance, across brands like Shoppers Stop, HSBC Bank, Sugarfree, and more. At Blink, Dia will oversee the creative strategy vertical for Blink Digital’s current and new clients.

Suraj was until recently heading the media business for Marico & Atomberg technologies at Madison Media. Prior to Madison Suraj worked with GroupM & Starcom and has experience across sectors like FMCG, OTT, Jewellery, Watches, Pharma, Lifestyle Retail, etc. He has also worked in the area of Business Strategy, Planning & Sales strategy during his stint with Viacom18 & NDTVMedia. At Blink Digital, Suraj will be leading the media vertical & be responsible for the current media businesses as well as acquiring new business.

Commenting on the appointments, Rikki Aggarwal, Co-Founder, and Chief Business Officer, Blink Digital, said, “As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure the growth of the company along with the best set of talents inhouse to keep pace with the evolving industry. Their appointment is another validation of our commitment and leadership in the industry. We are thrilled to have them on board!”

On Joining, Dia Kirpalani, VP, Head Strategy, commented, “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the brilliant team at Blink Digital. My clear mandate is to bridge the gap between mainline and digital thinking that continues to exist in our industry and to ensure our clients get the benefit of a truly silo-less approach to their business problems. Under Dooj and Rikki’s setup, we have a strategy team that is underpinned by mainline thinking and yet strongly supplemented with digital expertise. Blink has been built on balancing the cutting edge with the effective and I can’t be more excited to jump in and get my hands dirty.”

“Digital has been the key area of growth within the Media Marketing World and will continue to be so; creating further excitement & opportunities for brands & industry as a whole. I am delighted to join Blink and be part of its growth story. Blink being an Independent Digital Agency house bagging many award-winning work across client categories, my aim will be to add many more to the list. I look forward to working with the team that’s geared up for both business growth & delivering award-winning work hand in hand”, added, Suraj Karvi, VP, Head of Media.

