Diwali Campaigns 2021 show the light at the end of the tunnel

The long and dark tunnel seems to be nearing its end and the festival of lights represents hope and victory over the dark times; here are Diwali Campaigns 2021 synonymous with this atmosphere and render prosperity.

Celebrity endorsements, celebratory portrayals, homecoming and get-togethers, cultural influence, and affectionate narratives, Diwali Campaigns 2021 are packed with the sweetness of sentiments and glimmering hope.

Prime Video brings Kaleen Bhaiya out of Mirzapur to announce a PSA of spending time with family during the festive season instead of in front of a screen. Utsaah by Tanishq illustrates sparks of celebrating the proximity of loved ones.

Mi brings the Lord of social conversations together with Himesh Reshammiya and Mouni Roy for Diwali Party Mix. HP India continues its recurring storyline of lending a helping hand through technology to make an unfortunate situation better during the festivities.

Mondelez India brings back their ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad’ campaign launched last year, but this time it’s bigger, better, and features India’s one of the most bankable endorsers, Shahrukh Khan. Local store owners can submit their store name and additional details through a microsite, and the store would then be promoted through AI-generated versions of the campaign.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India with Wavemaker as the media partner, and in collaboration with Rephrase.ai, the hyper-personalized campaign used generative media technology that creates digital avatars of Shahrukh Khan promoting four categories of stores (Fashion, Footwear, Kirana, and Electronics) mapped through the stores’ pin codes and targeted by the viewers’ geographic location.

More brands make Diwali brighter with illuminating campaigns.

Not Just A Cadbury Ad – Cadbury Celebrations

Apno Wali Diwali – Prime Video

Utsaah – Tanishq

#HopeForGreatThings – realme

The Lord’s Party Mix – Mi

Andhero Se Roshini Tak – HelpAge India

The Best Gift – British Airways

#DiyeSeDiyaJalao – HP India

Diwali Safaai – Zomato

#UninterruptedCelebrations – Mastercard India

Super Hit Diwali – HIT

#CashKaroAishKaro – CashKaro

#SwaadBharePathaake – Nilon’s

