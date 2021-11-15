Caselet: How Jio’s 5-year anniversary Twitter campaign roped in brands as influencers

On completing #5YearsOfJio the brand rolled out a campaign video on social media to narrate the journey from digital evolution to revolution in India, reconnecting with the consumers and vendors, using brands as influencers.

The 5-year anniversary campaign video published by Jio triggered conversations on Twitter where brands like Google, Netflix, Zomato, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, PhonePe, Samsung, and Tinderparticipated as brand influencers. The case study takes a look into the campaign execution and results as Jio roped in various brands as influencers.

Currently, India is the world’s second-largest telecommunications market with a subscriber base of 1.16 billion and has registered strong growth in the last decade.

The total number of internet subscribers is 778.09 million as of March 2021. The total subscriber base of the telecom market in the country stood at 1,201.20 million as of March 2021.

Reliance Jio held the highest share of subscribers, at over 35 percent, in the wireless network market across India at the end of 2020. The company had over 411 million subscribers during the same time period. There were over one billion wireless mobile subscribers across India at the end of 2020. Reliance Jio is the largest telecom brand in the country with 436M active subscribers.

In line with the company’s objective of “Keeping India Connected, Always’, Reliance Jio’s social pages talk about the digital accessibility that Jio offers to India along with the impact created on the lives of the Indians through the power of the internet.

The campaign aimed at celebrating Reliance Jio’s 5 year anniversary and its achievements along the way.

The brief of the campaign was to increase awareness of Jio’s contribution to India’s digital revolution and to reiterate its superiority in the sector.

On Jio’s 5th birthday, the brand talked about the internet and telecom revolution and highlighted Jio’s impact on the digital and connectivity landscape of the country in half a decade. The activity planned aimed at triggering conversations with other digital players.

The idea was to showcase how far Jio has come from wire to wireless internet, from giving missed calls to save on outgoing charges to having endless video calls on unlimited data – it showed the journey of the consumer from 2G to 3G and now to 4G.

The overall sentiment has been usually negative around the telecom industry which is due to an issue out of their control. The challenge that Jio needed to solve was to change the sentiment and get people to notice the company’s contribution.

Jio started off with a video that talks about India’s journey from 1995 to 2021 by giving emphasis on nostalgic nuances that we have all experienced once along with the digital revolution marking Jio’s inception in 2016 and how they helped keep India connected since.

The video was showcased on Reliance Jio’s Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

Thank you for taking our messages to our matches 🔥 Congratulations #5YearsOfJio — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 5, 2021

Ok Google, sing happy birthday 🎂 🥳 #5yearsOfJio — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 5, 2021

The video had human behavior as its core – the ways we connected back then to how we connect now, from texting on chatrooms to restricting our conversations to 160 characters on SMS and also waiting for hours for your downloads because the internet was on relaxed speeds.

*Pauses episode to wish you a happy 5th anniversary* 🥳 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 5, 2021

The company also shed light on the post Jio revolution that took place where downloads became streaming, mobile voice traffic rose from 1200 billion minutes in 2017 to 2400 billion minutes in 2020 and the boom of startups increased by 10X post-2016.

Happy 5th birthday! We aren’t settling for just one cake this year 😉 #5YearsOfJio — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 5, 2021

Since it’s a celebration, Jio had one of the largest digital parties on Twitter where Tech Giants, OTT players, e-Commerce brands, Online Food Delivery partners, Online Dating platforms, digital payment brands, T20 Teams, and many more congratulated Jio and acknowledged the impact it made in contributing to India becoming digital in their own special way.

5️⃣ years of fueling the Internet revolution in India! @RelianceJio, we're glad to be friends on this mission together. 🇮🇳



May the fifth be with you! 🖖 #JioHazaaronSaal #5YearsOfJio — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 5, 2021

Congratulations on completing 5 years! 🥳 Here's to helping India learn and grow digitally! 📚🎓📖 #5YearsofJio — Unacademy (@unacademy) September 5, 2021

The idea was to tap on the participating brands’ social media communities while establishing Jio as a catalyst in the development of various industries on the back of digital evolution.

Total Impressions: 979k+

Total Engagement: 76k+

Total Views: 113k+

Total Reach: 954k+

