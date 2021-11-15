Children’s Day creatives revive the simpler times
Adulting during a pandemic may not be a cakewalk but celebrating the better times Children’s Day 2021 creatives have arrived to take us back in time where we don’t have to act grown up.
2020 saw brands and agencies recreate their content plans to suit the changing sentiments during COVID-19, and the day coiciding with the Diwali period also reduced the influx of creatives, but Children’s Day 2021 observed a few long format adverts along with ample creatives reviving the simpler times.
Fevicol drwas out the ultimate clasaaroom battles, MakeMyTrip shows the in-school staycation destination, Dunzo rvels in nostalgia of kids’ games, Durex India and Paytm promote their product range wih minimal visuals.
More brands bring out the inner child and the uncomplicated times.
Also Read: Driving Conversations & Cultural Capital: Urban Company social media strategy ft. Tarun Menon
Paytm
ixigo
Fevicol
Durex India
Fevikwik
MakeMyTrip
Swiggy
Dunzo
If we have missed out on any ofyour favorite Children’s Day 2021 creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let usknw in the comments below.
You may also like:
Crescent Moon rules the social world as brands shower Eid Mubarak creatives
Anjali Krishnan on the role of generosity in the Mondelez India Festive Marketing Blueprint 2021
Social Media Campaign Round Up: Ft Flipkart, Tanishq, Amazon and more
#NothingToSeeHere How Apollo Tyres talked about Road Safety with a social innovation
Black Friday Campaigns as freaky and funny as the day
Myntra Unforgettables' Shristi from Patna narrates a touching tale