Children’s Day creatives revive the simpler times

Adulting during a pandemic may not be a cakewalk but celebrating the better times Children’s Day 2021 creatives have arrived to take us back in time where we don’t have to act grown up.

2020 saw brands and agencies recreate their content plans to suit the changing sentiments during COVID-19, and the day coiciding with the Diwali period also reduced the influx of creatives, but Children’s Day 2021 observed a few long format adverts along with ample creatives reviving the simpler times.

Fevicol drwas out the ultimate clasaaroom battles, MakeMyTrip shows the in-school staycation destination, Dunzo rvels in nostalgia of kids’ games, Durex India and Paytm promote their product range wih minimal visuals.

More brands bring out the inner child and the uncomplicated times.

Paytm

ixigo

#HappyChildrensDay to everyone who still needs permission for a trip🤐 — ixigo (@ixigo) November 14, 2021

Fevicol

Durex India

Fevikwik

MakeMyTrip

Swiggy

Dunzo

If we have missed out on any ofyour favorite Children’s Day 2021 creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let usknw in the comments below.

Comments