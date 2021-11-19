Facebook adds marketing analytics & AR courses to its Career Programs

Facebook Career Programs introduces two career credentials in Marketing Analytics and Spark Augmented Reality Creator, to enable job seekers to skill-up.

The Career Programs by Facebook build on the already available Social Media Marketing Certificate launched in association with Coursera. The programs will focus on learners adapting the transferable and technical skills required for the transformed digital landscape.

Facebook Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate

This certified course powered by Coursera offers a six-course program that upskills learners to gauge an overall view of analyzing marketing campaigns against goals through data and insights. The course covers topics such as analytical skills, tools, data visualization, statistics, segmentation, and more. Once the program concludes, learners will garner Coursera and the Facebook Marketing Science Professional Certification.

Spark AR Creator Professional Certification

The training program will help AR creators gain advanced-level distinguished skills and a Facebook Certified Spark AR Creator badge validating their learnings. The program is designed to help AR creators to classify for more creator-for-hire opportunities with brands and agencies. Creators can get notified when the program goes live by signing up.

All courses under the programs will cover a broad range of topics such as social media marketing, community management, marketing analytics, and additional skills. Foundational skills inculcated through project-based and online instructor-led learning will be accessible for learners at a self-pace stretch designed to be completed within 20 weeks but to suit each individual’s pace of learning.

