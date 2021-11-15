Facebook introduces product recommendations & Shops in Groups

Facebook is expanding the social experience of Groups to incorporate Shops and enable brands and creators to tap the purchase potential of over 1.8 Bn Group members.

Integrating commerce into communities with the introduction of Shops in Groups, Facebook is also testing live shopping for creators.

Shops in Groups

Merchandise themed on the topic of the Group such as stickers, mugs, and apparel would now be available for purchase for Group members, enabling the ability for brands to convert communal interest into sales. Users have an option to make informed purchases with reviews and information from fellow Group members.

Also Read: Facebook to remove sensitive ad targeting options

Product Recommendations

Product Recommendations are crowd-sourced suggestions within a Group displayed by Facebook whenever a user is seeking advice on products they’re looking to purchase. For instance, in a gaming group, when a user is seeking to buy a new mouse, they can learn about the best products available through the community who may have used them or have researched about it.

Top Product Mentions

Top Product Mentions in News Feed would help Group members explore products suggested by the community.

Live Shopping

Creators hosting educational or entertaining Live Sessions can now highlight their paid partnerships and the brands’ product ranges.

Along with these features, Facebook has also launched ‘community replies’ to see and respond to questions or recommendations from members who have already purchased a product one is looking to buy; ratings and reviews from e-commerce sites; brands also have the option to add users’ images to their shop’s product detail pages, from their posts on Instagram.

Comments