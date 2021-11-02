Flipkart Seller Hub to launch ‘Incredible Sellers, Incredible Stories’ Season 2 ft. Richa Chadha

Paying an ode to the zeal and resilient spirits of its seller community, Flipkart Seller Hub released the second season of ‘Incredible Sellers, Incredible Stories’ to be hosted by Richa Chadha.

As the pandemic changed various circumstances in the industry, SMBs continued to provide services despite the challenges. To celebrate the efforts of these resilient souls, Flipkart Seller Hub released ‘Incredible Sellers, Incredible Stories’ in 2020, showcasing the success stories created on the platform. As we enter the festive season in 2021, the brand brings Season 2 of the show, highlighting more stories of triumph and transformation.

Conceptualized by ARTe Mediatech, Season 2 of the show will be hosted by Actress Richa Chadha who will take us behind-the-scenes of the interesting growth stories while encouraging the seller community to keep going with the zeal and determination for achieving their goals.

Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head – Marketplace, Flipkart said, “Each year, we see sellers of Flipkart showing their unwavering trust in our marketplace platform and embracing digital transformation to cater to consumers across the country. Today, with 3.75L sellers on our platform, we are proud of the success and growth that they’re achieving and the passion that they showcase for their business. Through ‘Incredible Sellers, Incredible Stories’, we want to highlight these growth journeys and motivate the seller community to continue driving success.”

Further, Flipkart launched its #BachonKaKhel digital campaign, initiated to create awareness among existing sellers and build consideration among new sellers. The brand’s new show will also discuss tips and tricks to leverage the platform in an optimum manner. It will also feature invigorating anecdotes about stories of various businesses and multiple learnings of the successful sellers through relentless efforts on Flipkart.

Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of ARTe Mediatech, and the digital partner agency of the Flipkart Seller Hub said,’ “Flipkart is leading India’s digital transformation, and the sellers of Flipkart are driving this transformation with their relentless efforts and faith in the brand. While working on ‘Incredible Sellers Incredible Stories’, we discovered many pearls of wisdom related to online business, life, and success. We feel truly humbled and inspired by them and I am sure you will too.”

Keeping a spotlight on the sellers, Flipkart will further attempt to bring out the humbling stories of wisdom while encouraging people to continue driving transformation through the platform and never lose hope, no matter what.

Comments