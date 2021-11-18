Instagram launches new monetization option for creators in Live

With the new monetization opportunity called Badges on Instagram, creators can earn from their viewers during Live sessions, and viewers can show their support with a username icon and monetary rewards.

When creators enable Badges for their Live videos on Instagram, viewers will be able to purchase them for USD 0.99, USD 1.99, and USD 4.99 and display the ‘hearts’ icon next to their username.

The feature may not be available to all creators globally at present, currently, it is available to eligible creators in the US, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan, Australia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico. Eligible creators are defined as professional accounts owned by users who are 18+ and comply with the Instagram Partner Monetisation Policies and Community Guidelines.

Viewers can buy as many badges as they choose for up to 250 USD per Live video. Creators can review their earnings and invoices in the professional dashboard.

How to enable Badges

Go to Profile

Click on Professional dashboard

Tap Grow your business

Turn on Badges

Go Live

Tap the ‘Badges’ icon on the left side of the ‘Going live’ screen

Confirm that you want badges turned on, add a title, then continue the Live

