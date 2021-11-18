Instagram launches new monetization option for creators in Live
With the new monetization opportunity called Badges on Instagram, creators can earn from their viewers during Live sessions, and viewers can show their support with a username icon and monetary rewards.
When creators enable Badges for their Live videos on Instagram, viewers will be able to purchase them for USD 0.99, USD 1.99, and USD 4.99 and display the ‘hearts’ icon next to their username.
The feature may not be available to all creators globally at present, currently, it is available to eligible creators in the US, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan, Australia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico. Eligible creators are defined as professional accounts owned by users who are 18+ and comply with the Instagram Partner Monetisation Policies and Community Guidelines.
Also Read: All Instagram users can now share links on Stories
Viewers can buy as many badges as they choose for up to 250 USD per Live video. Creators can review their earnings and invoices in the professional dashboard.
How to enable Badges
- Go to Profile
- Click on Professional dashboard
- Tap Grow your business
- Turn on Badges
- Go Live
- Tap the ‘Badges’ icon on the left side of the ‘Going live’ screen
- Confirm that you want badges turned on, add a title, then continue the Live
You may also like:
Facebook tests local news section, Today.in
COVID-19: How Coronavirus has influenced employer branding on LinkedIn
Facebook adds context to alert on COVID-19 articles
Twitter bug exposes private accounts' tweets on Android for five years
TVF launches 3 new shows on SnapChat
All you need to know about Snapchat Ad Products updates