L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags branding & communications mandate for Zepto

Since coming on board, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has developed the brand livery, retail, and collateral branding and gone live with Zepto’s first campaign consisting of 3 digital films and OOH. The films build on the 10-minute delivery promise of the brand using quirky characters and situations.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of the Publicis Groupe signed up the branding and communications mandate for Zepto, the 10-minute grocery delivery app founded by, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts.

The company recently announced a fundraise of $60 million led by Glade Brook Capital with participation from Y Combinator and others. With its optimized network of ‘cloud stores’ or micro-warehouses, Zepto is able to consistently deliver in 10 minutes through a combination of technological and operational excellence. The company is expanding quickly across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR and will be launching in key areas across Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata in the next 30 days.

The 3 DVCs launched bring alive Zepto’s USP of ‘Groceries delivered in 10 minutes’ signaling urgency, need, product category, and the delivery service which is quick.

Aadit Palicha, Founder & CEO, Zepto said, “Q-Commerce has the potential to change the way India shops forever, and that presents a rare opportunity to build a category-defining brand. We needed an agency partner that understood and could deliver on the ambition we have for Zepto. We found that partner in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi – they have the right balance of a young team that shares our drive, and the experience of strategically-sound leadership. Beyond that, their experience in creating iconic e-commerce brands gave us a significant headstart.”

Debarjyo Nandi, Executive Vice President, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added, “We are excited to get on board the Zepto Speedwagon and fuel their hyper-growth plans. We are at the cusp of not just changing the delivery landscape in the country but consumer behavior itself. Grocery planning and shopping as we know it today will soon become redundant and Zepto will become a way of life.”

