LookUp: Vi’s Diwali campaign has an important message

With its latest campaign for Diwali, Vi is urging users to #LookUp from their smartphones and enjoy the auspicious occasion with their near and dear ones through real conversations that make every moment count.

When was the last time you spent a day without your smartphone? Or even an hour? During Diwali, were you able to enjoy the lights in person or just the comments that came on the pictures of the lights you put up on Instagram?

Smartphones – a boon and a bane! Bringing loved ones separated by miles together, yet keeping the loved ones around as apart as everyone is glued to their screens. Tapping on this dilemma, Vi in their new Diwali ad, captures how smartphones’ true purpose is bringing people together!

As a part of the #LookUp series, Vi this Diwali tells us to take a moment away from the smartphones and spend time with those who truly matter.

The campaign captures how relatives away from their loved ones use smartphones to be present virtually, while those nearby are engrossed in their smartphones, missing out on life. “Dooriyon ke liye hum hain, Par kya aap pass walon ke sang hain? Phone se nazar hataiye, Diwali hai #LookUp” – as these words echo across the screen, the message stays with the viewers, loud and clear.



With this intriguing communication, the telecom services provider drives home the message of looking up from screens, tackling a new age problem that dominates society. #LookUp has been a part of Vi’s communication, as the brand steadily builds a narrative that enables netizens to understand how smartphones should be used to overcome distances.

This Diwali, Vi manages to ask a pertinent question.

