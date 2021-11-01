Mixed Route Juice wins digital media mandate for Pacific Mall, NSP

As per the mandate, Mixed Route Juice will be responsible for handling the creative, social media, influencers alongside all other media duties for Pacific Mall, NSP.

Mixed Route Juice has recently bagged the social and digital media mandate for Pacific Mall, NSP. The mandate win is a result of a multi-agency pitch.

As per the mandate, the agency will handle all the creative, social media, influencers alongside being responsible for all other media duties for the brand. The services will be executed from the agency’s New Delhi office.

Vinay Kumar Anand, Creative Head, MRJ, said, “Retail sector has seen a change post-pandemic and our experience on how it’s evolved over the years, is a win-win for both us and the brand. Our experience in the retail sector has been quite elaborate all this while. So, this portfolio addition gives us another opportunity to explore and get the right messaging out to tap into TG with the right sentiment. In terms of the mandate, we are enormously excited for the opportunity to collaboratively work with one of the best shopping malls in NSP Pitampura and Delhi NCR. We aim to execute the most creative, disruptive, and seamlessly driven campaigns for the brand.”

Vikrant Yadav, Central Director, Pacific Mall NSP – Pitampura, said, “We are super delighted to assign our social and digital media mandate to the most dynamic and creative agency like Mixed Route Juice. We have always liked their strategic and creative approach to campaigns in the past. We look forward to innovative and disruptive campaigns for our brand Pacific Mall.”

