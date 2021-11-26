Platform Feature: Viral Pitch

About the Platform

Viral Pitch uses in-depth data analysis and technology to help brands in the influencer selection process. Additionally, it is not just an influencer marketing platform but an agency where you get everything: be it concept ideation, content production, pre/post-campaign analysis, influencer metrics, brand campaign dashboard, etc.

Founded by Sumit Gupta in 2020, Viral Pitch is now a team of 20+ members and growing.

Whom do we cater to?

Viral Pitch caters to Influencers and Brands by bringing them on one single platform where they can assess each other and collaborate for future collaborations.

What do we offer to our consumers?

The platform uses a holistic approach to quantify all variables in the Influencer Marketing Space, with tracking metrics for YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

When it comes to brands, we offer them the right influencer selection for their campaigns using data sets and technology tools; creative ideation to craft their content in a way that boosts the brand’s reach and recall value; pre & post-campaign analysis; mapping campaign ROI in real-time & End-to-End influencer management.

Additionally, we manage their in-house influencer program which gives them control over Influencer Audiences, Campaign Deliverables, Content Audit, Reporting, Analytics & Payments.

For Creators, we offer to showcase their profiles to the right brands and help them to monetize their social media handles. Creators can also research their most relevant metrics like Engagement rates, Average Likes & Comments, the best time to Post, Top Trending Posts, etc. which helps them to perform better in their future content.

With 10+ categories, 600+ cities, 15+ filter options, Viral Pitch makes it possible for anyone to search for individual influencers with niche interests and audience bases. We make sure we give you the jumpstart you need to keep you one step ahead of your competitors.

What motivated us to start up?

We felt that there was a dearth of platforms that can actually inform and create awareness about how impactful influencer marketing is and can turn out for any brand to pop. Viral Pitch is not just a platform that connects brands with influencers but it is much more than that.

Our network of influencers and some of the most renowned brands you can think of are the part of our extended family; we wanted to have the most delectable scoop and unique content on the platter that can create awareness about influencer marketing, dispel the myths about it and create content that bridges the gap between the two. And that’s how the pitch for the Viral Pitch was laid down.

What’s in a name?

In April 2019, when we started to work on the platform, so much to and fro happened on what we should name it as. The name needed to perfectly capture the essence and working of the platform, apart from being creative.

As a team of 5 individuals, we obviously had a clash of interests. One wanted to keep it simple and the other wanted a french connection to it. And it was exhausting to keep up with everyone’s expectations.

So we decided to take a chance and move ahead with an interesting game. More importantly, because we were tired and the platform needed an identity asap.

Guess what came to the rescue? Makar Sankranti. We decided to write our individual suggestions on our kites, and the one to fly the highest will be the name. And so our Junior developer named the platform Viral Pitch. And there it was. Just Kidding! It just popped.

And now that we think of it, we couldn’t have asked for a better identity. After all, we are on a mission to make everything and everyone VIRAL.

Currently we are….

We are a bunch of passionate marketers working tirelessly to add creative value to brand campaigns through creative ideation, high-quality content, and drive audience engagement. We have been growing MOM at 15-20% in terms of revenue growth for the last 6-8 months. Having a diverse influencer base has helped us to onboard clients from various industries like beauty, lifestyle, finance, technology, etc.

Our biggest challenge was..

Conceptualizing the product in a manner that creates ‘value’ for influencers & brands at the same time was one of the most daunting tasks when we started setting up the things. We took help from our partner brands & influencers to ensure that we keep adding features that are critical & useful from their perspective.

We want to dominate the world by..

We want to make all things free of human input. As an AI-driven platform, this is going to be our next destination.

We’re making moolah by…

We work on a transparent fixed Agency fee with our clients.

Our What The **** Moment

Not sure if this is about the memes being made on agency and client relationships, or the briefs that were not up to the mark but we were smart enough to assume requirements, share solutions and fail miserably before getting that client onboard.

The list is never-ending.

Industry as we foresee

Social media is one platform that is going to be technologically sound and oriented in the coming times. With multiple updates coming our way, it is going to be a one-stop destination for all your shopping needs. Even now, you can not only post but redirect your audience to the buying link, and in a few years, social media will overtake the traditional shopping mechanism.

Augmented reality on the other hand will take everything by storm. It’s safe to say that we can expect virtual trials and hands-on experience with products very soon.

Lastly, Are you hiring?

Yes, we are hiring for multiple positions in sales and operations

