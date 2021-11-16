SoOLEGAL assigns digital duties to Ants Digital

SoOLEGAL

As a part of the digital mandate, ANTS Digital will support the expansion of the digital footprint of SoOLEGAL, as their digital, brand and creative partner.

SoOLEGAL, a digital platform for law, has onboarded ANTS Digital as its digital agency.

Sharing the mandate with ANTS, Manish Kaul, CEO, and Director, SoOLEGAL, said, “SooLegal works to not only improve the quality of legal education offered to people from all kinds of background but also betters the access to justice for the commoner. It is imperative to create an impactful online standing with contemporary ideas and creative content for your brand to sustain itself in the market. We are so excited to work with Ants Digital as our digital partners and transform our online appearance.”

Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, ANTS Digital, added, “ SoOLEGAL is a one-stop online shop for all solutions related to law.  We commend the growth they have shown in the past six years and aim to expand their digital horizons for the long run. We are looking forward to coming up to develop a deeper understanding of the company’s solutions and invent ingenious ideas, modernize their approach.”

SoOLEGAL, is an e-governance-compliant platform hosting an online community of lawyers and has an extensive database of legally qualified people to act as advocates, lawyers, or consultants.


