Twitter announces multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS

The multi-year global agreement entails delivery of premium digital content on Twitter from live events, shows, and franchises from the portfolio of entertainment, news, and sports brands by ViacomCBS.

All programs and content distributed by ViacomCBS would be eligible for Twitter marketing support and brand sponsorship sales rights via Twitter’s Amplify program. The partnership covers all global markets in which both companies are functional.

ViacomCBS is a global media and entertainment company that owns BET, CBS Television Network, CBS News, Comedy Central, MTV, Network 10, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and Telefe, and more brands that offer extensive libraries, films titles, streaming services, and digital video products.

Twitter and ViacomCBS recently also collaborated on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and BET Awards bringing the events’ content to the social network with the red carpet being live-streamed on Twitter, and active hashtags that enabled users to drive on-site activation for social activities. Paramount+ will also host three Watch Parties, in partnership with Twitter,

The companies intend to blend premium video content with paid and targeting options that enhance user experience and advertising capabilities. ViacomCBS shares the company would also tap into a broad range of Twitter marketing features from live video and real-time highlights to Twitter Moments.

